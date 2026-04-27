/Jaafar Jackson expresses gratitude as Michael rules box office: ‘Couldn't be happier’

Michael Jackson’s biopic has not only opened up details about the late singer’s early career but also given the world a gifted actor like Jaafar Jackson. The nephew of the late singer, Jaafar, has made his debut in films with the film Michael. While the film has divided the audience to great length, Jaafar Jackson’s performance has been lauded unanimously.

Days after the film hit theatres across the world, Jaafar took to Instagram to pen a note thanking the audience for showering love on him for his role.

"Wow, so incredible to see! The world has spoken, and everyone is showing out. Thank you, thank you, thank you! I couldn't be happier or more grateful," he captioned the post.

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Several International as well as Indian celebrities took to the comment section to applaud and congratulate Jaafar.

Reacting to his post, actor Anupam Kher commented, "You are outstanding.

Unbelievable."

"Loved youuuuu. You didn't play Michael - you became him," choreographer Farah Khan wrote.

Snoop Dogg also reacted to the post with fire and crown emojis.

About Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael traces the journey of the late pop legend from his early days in Gary, Indiana, with the Jackson 5 to global superstardom, including milestones like Off the Wall and Thriller.

Michael released in theatres and IMAX on April 24, 2026.

The film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. Despite the mixed reception, the biopic has reignited conversations around Michael Jackson's legacy, with fans celebrating his artistic influence while critics debate the film's handling of the more complex aspects of his life.

WION’s review of Michael

In her review of Michael, Shomini Sen of WION wrote, “Jaafar shines as Michael and makes the concert scenes come alive. I watched the film on IMAX and felt like I was watching a live concert. Playing MJ on the big screen is no mean feat, irrespective of the fact that you are related to him. But the young actor gets the voice modulations, the moon walk, and his break-dancing skills accurately.” Read the full review of the film here