/Inside the Beatles biopics: Cast, release date, and what fans can expect

For decades, a proper Beatles biopic seemed almost impossible. The band’s towering legacy, complex personal stories, and notoriously expensive music rights kept filmmakers at bay. Now, director Sam Mendes is making the dream a reality, not with one film, but four separate movies, each spotlighting a different member of the legendary Fab Four.

The ambitious project, officially titled The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, is set to hit theaters in April 2028. Unlike any previous attempt, each installment will tell the story from the perspective of a single Beatle, Paul, John, George, and Ringo, offering fans a fresh, immersive look at their rise to global fame.

“We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house,” Mendes said at Sony’s 2025 CinemaCon presentation.

Star-studded cast to bring the Beatles to life

The casting has generated excitement across the globe. A talented new generation of actors will step into these iconic roles:

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

Harris Dickinson as John Lennon

Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr

In addition, Saoirse Ronan will play Linda McCartney, Paul’s first wife, while Mia McKenna-Bruce takes on Maureen Starkey, Ringo’s wife. Other key roles include Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, George Harrison’s wife.

Even Ringo Starr himself has praised Keoghan’s casting, joking, “I think he’s great… I hope he’s not taking too many drum lessons.”

Full access to the Beatles’ music

Unlike past biopics that had to work around licensing issues, Mendes’ films will feature the Beatles’ iconic music, thanks to full support from Apple Corps, the band’s own label. With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on board, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison giving their blessing, the series promises authenticity like never before. “We all support the Sam Mendes movie project. Yes, indeed,” Ringo Starr confirmed.

What to expect from each film

Each movie will offer a unique perspective on the life and career of its featured Beatle:

Paul McCartney’s Film: Highlights his musical genius, partnership with Lennon, and post-Beatles career.

John Lennon’s Film: Explores his artistic vision, activism, and personal struggles.

George Harrison’s Film: Focuses on his spiritual journey, songwriting contributions, and solo career.

Ringo Starr’s Film: Chronicles his drumming, unique personality, and ventures after the Beatles.

A “Bingeable” cinematic experience

Sony Pictures is calling the series “the first bingeable theatrical experience,” with all four films releasing in the same month. The goal is to provide an immersive, event-style experience that mirrors the boldness of the Beatles themselves. “You have to match the boldness of the idea with a bold release strategy,” said Sony CEO Tom Rothman.

Behind the scenes

With Mendes at the helm, alongside heavyweight writers like Jez Butterworth and Jack Thorne, the project is poised to offer a nuanced and intimate look at the band’s journey. Mendes described it as “an honour to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

Release date: April 2028

Director: Sam Mendes

Lead cast: Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, Saoirse Ronan