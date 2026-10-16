/'I am not leaving The Batman part II': Director Matt Reeves clarifies as Steven Soderbergh joins to finish it

After director Matt Reeves stepped away from The Batman Part II, Steven Soderbergh will complete the work Reeves left behind as he deals with some personal issues.

Starring Robert Pattinson, the production of the movie was put on hold after director Reeves had to step away from the project due to a personal emergency.

Soderbergh, known for crime dramas like Ocean's Eleven, Traffic, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Director, and Out of Sight, will complete the rest of the film with the help of Reeves. As this news broke, director Reeves clarified that he is not leaving The Batman Part II and expressed gratitude to Steven for joining the project.

'I am not leaving The Batman part II': Director Matt Reeves clarifies

Taking to X, the director wrote,''Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes.''

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In a statement shared, a rep for the studio said that Steven will be giving full support to the studio.

“As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on ‘The Batman Part 2,'” a studio rep said in a statement.

“Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt’s vision of the film,” he shared.

In his own statement, Soderbergh said that his goal is to work with Matt and his team to generate work that will integrate seamlessly with what's already been shot.

“I thought Matt Reeves’ work on ‘The Batman’ was stunning; it was intentional, specific and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film,” Soderbergh.

On October 6, Warner Bros. and DC Studios announced that production on The Batman Part II had been paused as Reeves stepped away due to a family matter.

“Production on ‘The Batman Part II’ has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” a rep said in a statement.

When is Batman releasing in theatres?

The highly anticipated movie has faced several delays since its 2022 announcement. The movie was initially set to be released on Oct. 2, 2026, before it was delayed to Oct. 1, 2027. In June, the movie was pushed again to February 2028.