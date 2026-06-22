/Grammy-winning music producer Clive Davis, dies at 94; tributes pour in

Clive Davis, one of the renowned American music producers, credited with discovering some of the biggest names in the industry, including Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel, among others, has died at the age of 94. His death marks the end of a chapter in music history, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate through countless artists and their recordings.

What is the exact cause of death of Clive Davis? Tributes pour in

The representative of Clive Davis, Aliza Rabinoff, said that he died at his home in Manhattan, according to reports. He recently had been hospitalised with an upper respiratory infection. Reportedly, Rabinoff said in a statement, "To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations."

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As news of his passing broke, tributes poured in from netizens on social media One user wrote, "RIP Clive Davis. A legend is gone."

Another user wrote, "RIP to the legend Clive David. He was right when he called Beyoncé the first lady of Music."

“Clive Davis has died at the age of 94. It was reported late last year that he was battling cancer, but he later announced that he was cancer-free. Today, however, Clive Davis reportedly passed away at the age of 94. Clive Davis was one of the most influential music executives in history. He was known for discovering, signing, and developing some of the biggest artists in the music industry, including Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, Bruce Springsteen, and Carlos Santana.

May his soul rest in peace," wrote the third user.

All about Clive Davis

From transforming Columbia Records during the rock era to founding Arista Records and later J Records, Davis played a pivotal role in shaping popular music across multiple generations. Davis was subsequently hired by a former colleague at the firm, Harvey Schein, to become assistant counsel of the CBS subsidiary Columbia Records at age 28 and then general counsel.

One of his earliest pop signings was the British folk-rock musician Donovan, who enjoyed a string of successful hit singles and albums released in the U.S. on the Epic Records label. Later, he went on to sign Laura Nyro, The Electric Flag, Santana, The Chambers Brothers, Bruce Springsteen, Chicago, Billy Joel, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Loggins and Messina, Aerosmith, and Pink Floyd.