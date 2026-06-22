/House of the Dragon fans in shock: Son Aemond and mom Alicent’s ‘weird’ kiss breaks the internet



Talks have begun around House of the Dragon Season 3 after the premiere of episode 1. The one-hour episode gave netizens plenty to discuss, and while chatter around the deaths continues to make headlines, one kiss moment has sent shockwaves across the internet. The scene in question involves one-eyed Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and his kiss with his mother, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

The particular scene has left many viewers shocked, with some calling it bizarre. While others argue that in the Game of Thrones world, anything is possible.

House Of The Dragon Mother-Son Kiss: Aemond Targaryen and Alicent Hightower

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In the third season of the drama, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the conflict between the Blacks and Greens, family strife, and politics have everyone talking.

However, apart from the shocking deaths and the conflict, one moment that has every fan shocked was the kiss between Aemond and Alicent. In the scene, Alicent Hightower convinces her son to leave King’s Landing because she believes he is not save here. She also tells him how he's the one best suited to be king.

Agreeing with what his mother was saying, Aemond develops conflicted feelings for her. In an awkward exchange, he kisses his mother on the lips. This uncomfortable moment leaves Alicent in shock.

Since the episode aired, netizens and House of the Dragon fans have gone wild over the scene, with reactions continuing to pour in.

One user wrote,''AEMOND JUST KISSED HIS MOM ALICENT?! I had to rewind three times because there’s no way my eyes just witnessed that. House of the Dragon keeps finding new ways to leave me absolutely speechless.''

Another user wrote,''My face when it happened.''

Third user wrote,''George R. R. Martin really wakes up every day and asks, "How can I make this family tree worse?''

However, another user wrote that George never would have put anything like a kiss scene in the book.

''George never put anything like this in the books, if the show runner followed the books every episode would’ve been a 9+/10. Instead of these horrible side quests that’s been happening since season 2,'' one user wrote.

What did Ewan Mitchell say about Aemond’s viral kiss scene?

Talking about the scene in which Aemond kisses his mother, Mitchell said the kiss came from Aemond’s feeling that he never received much love as a child.

''Aemond grew up feeling like he never had that much love as a child, and so he really had to learn to love himself. That’s where his ego and his vanity stems from. If a child isn’t embraced by the village, he’ll burn it down to feel its warmth. He’s on this war path. He’s finding his power through using Vhagar and really making a notorious name for himself,'' Mitchell told CBR.

Speaking to People, Ewan recalled the moment and said it made him want to throw up.

Describing the month, he explained that it was the 'kind of makes you want to throw up in your mouth a little bit', and added: 'Yeah, it's kind of shocking.

''It's quite a difficult pill to swallow, isn't it? Kissing your mom on the lips, especially in that way. I think what you see in that scene in episode 1 is that skewed love.''