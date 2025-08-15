/Glen Powell's action thriller The Running Man release delayed? Know why

Glen Powell is one of the renowned and bankable actors in Hollywood. He gained global stardom after his portrayal in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, establishing himself as one of the current leading stars. Now, the actor is all geared up for his upcoming film titled The Running Man. But, as per reports, there has been a buzz that it has been delayed.

Why was The Running Man's release delayed?

According to reports, Paramount has postponed the release of the film from November 7 to November 14. Reportedly, the delay was made by the studio to take advantage of access to IMAX screens. With a change of release comes a change in competition as the other film, Predator: Badlands, releases on November 7.

For the unversed, The Running Man, co-written, produced, and directed by Edgar Wright, is based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King. It is the second adaptation of the book following the 1987 film. The film will also feature Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H Macy, David Zayas, and Katy O'Brien, among others.

All about Glen Powell

Glen Powell began his career in the showbiz industry with small roles in television and films, too. His acting phase began while working with Antonio Banderas and Sylvester Stallone in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. He then landed a role in The Great Debaters, directed by and starring Denzel Washington. He also had minor parts in The Dark Knight Rises and Stuck in Love.

His works in films include Set It Up, Devotion, Twisters, The Blue Angels, Sand Castle, Ride Along 2, Misconduct, and Everybody Wants Some!!. Red Wing and Best Friend Forever, among others.

