/Japanese pop idol Kenshin Kamimura convicted by Hong Kong court in indecent assault case

Popular Japanese idol Kenshin Kamimura is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The singer has reportedly been found guilty and has been fined on Wednesday, ie, on August 13, for assaulting a woman who was working with him during a fan event in Hong Kong last year.
As per reports, the West Kowloon Court found that Kamimura had assaulted the woman, who had worked as his interpreter, by patting and stroking her thigh at a Mong Kok restaurant on March 2. He has been fined $1910.
Reportedly, Magistrate Peter Yu found that he had assaulted her and dismissed the defendant's actions as cultural differences. But some people from the public had reportedly made unfair accusations while the trial was going on. The Magistrate said, "The defendant's acts were disrespectful of women. They deserve condemnation because they violate Hong Kong Law".
Netizens took to social media platforms to share their posts in regard to this case. One user wrote, "Not all heroes wear capes. After Kenshin is convicted, a Hong Kong guy held a paper that read “You deserved it. This is Hong Kong. Feel the pain.” Sadly, Kenshin didn't even need to serve prison and can go back to JP, where he still has a big fanbase".
Another user wrote, "You're defending someone guilty as a criminal and calling him innocent...you should be ashamed of yourself, your lack of empathy for the victim is heartbreaking. Kenshin Kamimura is a sexual harasser, and that's all he is".
Born in Aichi, Japan, he is a Japanese actor and a former member of the group ONE 'N' ONLY. He gained recognition after his performance in the 2024 TV show Our Youth, in which he played the role of the protagonist.
He has also been part of other shows, including Our Youth: After Story, Ossan's Lobe Returns, The Unknown Me, and Shufu Katsu, among others.
Kenshin Kamimura is a former member of the boy band ONE 'N' ONLY, which Stardust Promotion reportedly later announced the termination of Kamimura's contract due to serious compliance violations, and he was dropped from the group and its activities. All of his social media accounts were removed and suspended. Kenshin was reportedly set to perform at the prestigious Budokan arena in Tokyo with his boy band.