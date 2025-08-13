LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Inception to Mulholland Drive. 10 must watch mind bending movies

From Inception to Mulholland Drive: 10 must-watch mind-bending movies

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 22:35 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 22:35 IST

From surreal mysteries to reality-warping sci-fi, these movies are essential viewing for anyone who loves cinema that keeps you guessing. So here are 10 must-watch mind-bending movies for your binglist.

From Inception to Mulholland Drive: 10 must-watch mind-bending movies
1 / 10
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

From Inception to Mulholland Drive: 10 must-watch mind-bending movies

Some films don’t just tell a story; they play with your mind and leave you questioning reality long after the credits roll. Mind-bending movies are all about shifting perspectives, where nothing is as it seems. They demand your full attention and reward you with moments of awe. So here are 10 must-watch mind-bending movies for your binglist.

Inception (2010)
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Inception (2010)

Leonardo DiCaprio plays a thief who steals secrets from within people’s dreams, only to face a mission that forces him to question his own reality. Christopher Nolan’s epic takes you through multiple layers of subconscious worlds, each with its own rules of time.

Shutter Island (2010)
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Shutter Island (2010)

Martin Scorsese’s psychological thriller follows two U.S. Marshals as they investigate the disappearance of a patient from a remote mental institution. As the investigation deepens, reality becomes increasingly unstable.

The Matrix (1999)
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

The Matrix (1999)

Keanu Reeves stars as Neo, a hacker who discovers the world he lives in is a simulated reality created to control humanity. Packed with groundbreaking special effects and philosophical questions, this sci-fi classic redefined the genre.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

An emotional sci-fi romance in which a couple undergoes a medical procedure to erase each other from their memories. As their memories are erased, we see love and longing play out like a dream.

Mulholland Drive (2001)
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Mulholland Drive (2001)

David Lynch’s surreal masterpiece starts as a seemingly straightforward Hollywood mystery before dissolving into a dreamlike and unsettling exploration of identity, desire, and illusion.

Fight Club (1999)
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Fight Club (1999)

This gritty drama follows a disillusioned man who starts an underground fight club with the mysterious Tyler Durden. It’s a sharp critique of consumerism and masculinity.

Coherence (2013)
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Coherence (2013)

This indie gem follows eight friends at a dinner party on the night a comet passes Earth. As strange events unfold, they realise multiple versions of themselves may be crossing into their reality.

The Sixth Sense (1999)
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

M. Night Shyamalan’s breakout hit follows a child psychologist trying to help a young boy who claims he can see the dead. Beyond its chilling atmosphere, it’s the kind of film where the twist ending forces you to question every scene.

Under the Silver Lake (2018)
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

Andrew Garfield stars in this strange neo-noir film about a man trying to find a missing woman in Los Angeles. Along the way, he stumbles into a bizarre web of conspiracies, hidden codes, and surreal encounters.

Trending Photo

From Inception to Mulholland Drive: 10 must-watch mind-bending movies
10

From Inception to Mulholland Drive: 10 must-watch mind-bending movies

‘Astra to BrahMos’: Su-30MKI fighter jet armed with indigenous weapons showcases India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat drive
7

‘Astra to BrahMos’: Su-30MKI fighter jet armed with indigenous weapons showcases India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat drive

How Su-30MKI fighter jet is able to carry over 8 tons of destructive weapons?
8

How Su-30MKI fighter jet is able to carry over 8 tons of destructive weapons?

'Affordable to operate': Why F-16 is world's most exported fighter jet?
7

'Affordable to operate': Why F-16 is world's most exported fighter jet?

From Kapil Sharma to Johnny Lever: India’s Highest Paid Bollywood Comedians
9

From Kapil Sharma to Johnny Lever: India’s Highest Paid Bollywood Comedians