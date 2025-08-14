/Megadeth announces forthcoming album as its final one: 'Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all'

Iconic metal band Megadeth is bowing out. The band's frontman and founder, Dave Mustaine, announced on Thursday that Megadeth’s next album will be their last. 40 years since its inception, the iconic band has made 16 studio albums. The seventeenth will be their last and will be accompanied by a final, multi-year tour.

Megadeth announces retirement

Dave Mustaine issued a statement announcing the news and said, “There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have travelled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans, and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them."



“We can’t wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it’s now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album. We’ve made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.



“We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again,” he concluded. “We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

Megadeth origin