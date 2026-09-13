/Friends to Scream! Courteney Cox’s Evil Genius has surprise reunions

Courteney Cox has given fans an unexpected reason to revisit some of her most memorable screen partnerships with her new film Evil Genius. The true-crime drama comes with some unexpected celebrity appearances, giving fans a chance to spot familiar faces from Cox’s beloved television and film franchises.

Reunion of stars in Courtney Cox's latest project

As per reports, one of the film’s surprise cameos comes from Christine Taylor, who appeared alongside Cox on Friends. Taylor plays a bank employee in the new movie, joining Cox for a brief scene that adds a lighter touch to the otherwise dark story. The reunion gives Friends fans an unexpected connection to Cox’s latest project, although Taylor’s appearance is considerably different from the sitcom world that audiences associate with the two actresses.

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Cox also shares the screen with David Arquette, her former husband and long-time Scream co-star. Arquette appears in the film alongside Taylor in a comedic sequence involving the bank.

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His appearance carries an additional layer for fans because Cox and Arquette spent years together as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley in the Scream franchise. The pair first worked together on the original Scream in 1996 and went on to appear together across several films in the franchise.

All about Evil Genius

Evil Genius is a true-crime dark-comedy drama film directed by Courtney Cox, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It dramatises the bizarre and tragic 2003 collar-bomb case in Erie, Pennsylvania, focusing closely on the eccentric, flawed people caught up in the criminal plot rather than just a straight police procedural.