Courteney Cox, best known for her role in the cult classic Friends, is grabbing headlines as the actress and Johnny McDaid have reportedly decided to end their romance once and for all. Reports suggest that the duo had quietly parted ways last year. Let's delve in to know more.

Reason behind the split of Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid

As per the report of Daily Mail, the Friends actress and the musician separated after over a decade together." The dup were last seen together in public in September 2025 when they attended the US Open in New York City.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The couple had first met in 2013 and got engaged less than a year later before briefly separating and reconciling; they have now called it quits. Netizens shocked by the report took to social media platforms to express their views.

Netizens' reaction

One user wrote, "After over a decade, it seems they've finally realised that I'll be there for you as an expiration date." Another X user wrote, "Nooo, after 10+ years together, this one actually stings. Makes you realise even the longest relationship can just ...run their course. At least it sounds amicable. Wishing them both peace." “Honestly, I saw this coming; they were living completley different lives for a long time its for the best,” wrote the third user.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's relationship in timeline

Friends actress Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid first met in 2013. Though they got engaged shortly after meeting, they called it off but remained together. In June 2026, multiple outlets confirmed the couple had mutually split, citing that they had grown to live different lives.

The duo were introduced to each other by mutual friend Ed Sheeran. The pair briefly called off their engagement in 2014. They reconciled in 2016 and continued their relationship as a couple, choosing not to remount for an official engagement.