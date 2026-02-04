/Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson reveals her twins may never live past age of two following genetic condition diagnosis

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson had recently revealed her twin daughters' rare genetic condition diagnosis. She had welcomed her daughter with musician Zion Foster in May 2025 and has shared more shocking updates about her daughters. In addition, she has also revealed that she has separated from her fiancé.

Revelations made by Jesy Nelson about her twins daughters and her fiancé

In a report by The Daily Mail, Jesy Nelson spoke on the Great Company podcast, "So spinal muscular atrophy is a wasting disease, so they don't have a gene that we all have in our body. Their muscles are now deteriorating and wasting away, and if you don't get them treatment in time, eventually the muscles will all just die, which then affects the breathing, the swallowing, everything. And they will die before the age of two."

She further stated, "It's not okay, but it is what it is, and I just have to accept it and now just try and make the best out of this situation. And my girls are the strongest, most resilient babies, and I really believe that they are going to defy all the odds. They had TTTS, which affects a rare percentage of identical twins, and that means if you have it, it's when there's only one placenta that both the babies feed off, and it's c***p for both of them, because one will get more of the nutrients and one won't."

"But, either way, it doesn't matter. Even the baby that's getting too many nutrients, it still affects them. It's not good. And so if you don't get treatment for that, they will die. It's like 95 per cent that they won't survive. I feel like I don't really matter anymore, like they are, like, my whole heart and soul, and like I have to just get on with it."

Jesy spoke about her separation from her fiancé, Zion. She stated, "We have been through such a traumatic experience, and for us, our girls are our main priority and our main focus. We want to give them the positive, happy and uplifting time and energy, and because we have both been through such a traumatic experience, the energy wasn't right between us, which is understandable."

Nelson said, "We are still friends, and we are still united in co-parenting our daughters. They are our main focus; that's all we can do: be the best possible parents we can right now."

Jesy Nelson about her twins' genetic condition

The singer had earlier shared an emotional video on her Instagram handle revealing that her girls, Ocean Jade and Story Monro Nelson-Foster, have Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1 (SMA). Breaking down in tears, she says, "We were told that they're probably never going to be able to walk. They probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled. And so the best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment and then just hope for the best."

