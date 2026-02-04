/Happy birthday, Urmila Matondkar! Rangeela to Kaun: Watch her most memorable performances on Netflix, Prime and other OTTs

Urmila Matondkar turned 52 on Wednesday. Known to be one of the most versatile actresses of the 1990s, she has given the audience some unforgettable films. Here are the five best Urmila Matondkar movies to watch on OTTs.
Urmila Matondkar, the diva of the 1990s Bollywood, turned 52 on February 4, 2026. Known for a powerful screen presence, she not only ruled mainstream Hindi cinema but also left her mark in regional industries with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi films. As she celebrates her birthday, let's revisit some of her unforgettable roles. Here are five of Urmila Matondkar’s best films to watch on OTTs.
Where to watch: Prime Video, YouTube
Released in 1995, Ram Gopal Varma’s film features Matondkar's career-best performance. The actress played the role of Mili Joshi, who is a young woman chasing her Bollywood dreams. With her charm and dancing skills, she won the hearts of fans and rewrote the modern Hindi film heroine. Her song Rangeela Re went on to become a pop culture phenomenon.
Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube
Kaun (1999) is a cult classic that is said to be one of her most unpredictable roles. The psychological thriller showcased the actress alone in a house for most of the film, but she commanded every frame with silence and mystery. Audience were impressed with her performance as she blurred the line between victim and predator.
Where to watch: Prime Video, JioHostar
In Bhoot, she plays the role of Swati, a woman haunted by supernatural forces. Delivering one of Indian cinema’s most believable portrayals of possession, she kept her expressions natural, marking her place as a versatile performer rather than just a glamorous actress. Released in 2003, the film is both terrifying and heartbreaking.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This 2003 film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. Urmila Matondkar's character, Puro, is a woman abducted and displaced by communal violence. Her sensitive, layered performance showcased resilience amid trauma, and the film earned her widespread critical acclaim. Pinjar also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a key role.
Where to watch: Prime Video, SonyLiv
Released in 1998, this is another Ram Gopal Varma film that proved Urmila's lasting impact on Bollywood. Matondkar stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Paresh Rawal in the crime thriller. The crime drama features the actress as Vidya, a simple woman caught in the crossfire of Mumbai’s underworld. Fans loved her warmth and innocence in the film’s dark screen.