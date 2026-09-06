/Former Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams collapses during wrestling show, rushed to hospital

Former Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams was involved in a medical emergency during a wrestling event in Pennsylvania, where he collapsed near the end of his match. The medical personnel responded at the venue before he was taken away by ambulance, while the remainder of the show was cancelled.

Health update of Andy Williams

As per the report of Fightful, Andy Williams' legs buckled before he fell to the floor. His partner, The Blade, attempted to help him up before Andy Williams collapsed again and passed out. The same report stated that those who attended the show said a defibrillator was used on Williams before he was taken from the venue in an ambulance.

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In a statement released on social media following the incident, Enjoy Wrestling said Williams collapsed toward the end of the match. “Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived. We sent everyone home and are at the hospital now waiting for more information.”

The remainder of the show, which was a five-year anniversary celebration for Enjoy Wrestling, was cancelled. Williams (The Butcher) and The Blade were battling for the tag team championship against TME at the time of the reported medical emergency.

Andy Williams' upcoming music project before the medical incident

Besides wrestling, Williams has been busy in 2026 with his latest metalcore band, Atomic Rule. The band is rounded out by vocalist James Henderson, bassist Travis Bennington of Eternal Sleep and former The Acacia Strain drummer Kevin Boutot. Before the incident on Saturday, Williams shared a video on Atomic Rule's social media saying he was "stoked" that the band just finished writing new music and tracking the songs for demos.

He had earlier shared a video on Instagram and said, "What a productive week we just had." He continued running through where the band was at far as new music and what was potentially on the horizon. He also teased some additional announcements that would be out in the coming weeks. "We have a lot of stuff we need to announce that we can't right now and we're really excited about it."

All about Andy Williams

Born in 1977, Andy Williams started Every Time I Die in Buffalo, New York, in 1998. He played rhythm guitar for the band through its entire run until the group disbanded. After the split, he formed a new heavy music project called Atomic Rule.