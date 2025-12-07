/Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola's custom watch sold at auction for $10.8 million

Renowned American director Francis Ford Coppola is regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. Francis is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the gangster film genre and is making headlines as his watch made history for reportedly being sold at 10.8 million. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Francis Ford Coppola's watch is being sold for $10.8 million

As per the report of The Hollywood Reporter, Francis Ford Coppola's F.P. Journe FFC Prototype, which he also co-designed, was among seven watches offered at Philip's New York auction. The wristwatch was reportedly sold to an anonymous phone bidder after 11 minutes of bidding.

Reportedly, the sale marks the highest price achieved for a timepiece at an auction in the U.S. since the Philips sale of Paul Newman's Rolex Paul Newman Daytona in 2017.

Why did Francis Ford Coppola sell the watch?

Reportedly, the sale of the filmmaker's watch came after the Oscar winner took a huge financial hit from his 2024 film, Megalopolis. As per reports, the film was a commercial failure, grossing $14.3 million against a budget of $120 to $136 million.

The film features an ensemble cast including Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne, among others. The sci-fi drama tells the story of the conflict between Cesar, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare.

All about Francis Ford Coppola

Coppola started his career directing The Rain People (1969) and co-writing Patton (1970), the latter of which earned him and Edmund H. North the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Francis Ford Coppola's reputation as a filmmaker was cemented with the release of The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather Part II (1974), which both earned Academy Awards for Best Picture, and the latter earned him Best Director.