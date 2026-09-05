/Evil Dead actor Bruce Campbell opens up on cancer battle, says he has 5 years to live

Bruce Campbell is confronting an uncertain future, but the Evil Dead star is refusing to let cancer become the centre of his world. The actor has revealed that his doctor has given him a prognosis of roughly five years, adding that he wants to focus on living rather than constantly thinking about the disease.

Bruce Campbell's revelation about his cancer battle

During an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, Campbell, 68, was asked about the cancer diagnosis he revealed earlier this year. When host Adam Carolla asked, “So the prognosis is you have five years to live?” Campbell replied with characteristic bluntness: “Give or take.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actor said, “I've decided, pretty specifically, to live with it, not die from it,” explaining that he doesn’t want to get consumed by cancer forums or other people’s experiences. Campbell has also described cancer as something he has to manage one problem at a time, reflecting his decision to concentrate on the present instead of becoming overwhelmed by what might happen in the future.

The 68-year-old actor first announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2026. At the time, he told fans that he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer that was treatable but not curable. Campbell deliberately chose not to reveal the specific type of cancer or provide further medical details. He said treatment would require him to reduce his professional commitments, including appearances and fan conventions, while he focused on his health.

All about Bruce Campbell

Born in 1958 in Royal Oak, Michigan, Bruce Campbell is a renowned actor, producer, and director, best known for his portrayal of Ash William in The Evil Dead franchise. He partnered with filmmaker Sam Raimi to star in the 1981 low-budget horror classic The Evil Dead as Ash Williams, a role he reprised in Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and the television series Ash vs Evil Dead.

He starred as Sam Axe on the USA Network series Burn Notice (2007–2013) and appeared in The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr., Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, and Xena: Warrior Princess.