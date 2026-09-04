/Salman Khan warns Mumbai café; Netizens link post to Tukaram Mundhe

Salman Khan takes a fun dig at a Bandra café following recent food-safety action in the area. Sharing a video on his Instagram story, the actor jokingly asked for a coffee refill while taking a swipe at the café over its prices and hygiene standards. In his story, he jotted, 'I will send him,' which has now caught netizens' attention, with many linking his post to FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe’s recent action against food outlets.

Salman Khan warns Bandra café

Bollywood actor Salman Khan reshared the café owner’s video on his Instagram Story and jokingly asked for a coffee refill. He also warned the café owner to maintain prices, quality, and hygiene, writing, “Srishti, refill my coffee, ya plz. Don't raise the price; maintain the quality and hygiene, or I will send him, and it’s done, sis.”

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Salman Khan's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

He further added, "N1 day 1 will come there with my human being t tucked in my being human jeans, so happy for u corporate woman."

Although Salman did not name anyone, the reference to “HIM” has led netizens to link the post to FDA officer Tukaram Mundhe, who has recently taken action against several food outlets across Maharashtra.

Why did netizens link Tukaram Mundhe to Salman Khan's story?

Tukaram Mundhe has been leading an aggressive campaign in Mumbai as FDA commissioner. In a short span of time, his department has reportedly carried out over 3,000 inspections and suspended the licences of nearly 165 establishments over hygiene and safety violations in the city.

Recently, Mundhe also issued legal notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff over their Vimal Elaichi advertisements. The agency cited Sections 24 and 53 of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, which penalise misleading food advertisements and hold parties involved in their publication responsible.

What's next for Salman Khan?