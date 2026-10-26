/Eric Bauza, the voice behind iconic cartoon characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, dies at 46; tributes pour in

The animation industry and fans are mourning the loss of Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning voice actor who brought several beloved cartoon characters, including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, to life. Bauza died at the age of 46, with his family announcing his sudden passing on October 25. Following the news, tributes have come in from Warner Bros. and industry colleagues, who remembered him for his exceptional talent and his contribution to the legacy of Looney Tunes.

Eric Bauza dies at 46, family announces sudden passing away of actor

Eric Bauza, the voice actor behind some of animation's most recognisable characters, has died at the age of 46. His family confirmed the news in a statement shared on his official Instagram account on Sunday, October 25.

The statement read, “From the family of Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come.”

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Condolences pour in for Eric Bauza

The Internet flooded social media platform with tributes and condolences for the voice actor Eric Bauza. One user wrote, "Eric Bauza has sadly passed away at the age of 46."

Another user wrote, “RIP Eric Bauza. You will be missed, legend.”

"As much as I’m heartbroken about Eric Bauza’s death cause he is a great legend for the Looney Tunes. But I’m not gonna complain about this year of 2026 you know. Sure bad things happen sometimes but we must have faith in God and all of us. We can get through this!RIP Eric Bauza", wrote the third user.

All about Eric Bauza

Born in 1979, Eric Bauza was a prominent Canadian-American voice actor, comedian and animation artist best known as the modern voice of iconic Warner Bros. Looney Tunes characters. He became a primary successor to Mel Blanc, officially voicing classic characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety, Sylvester, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, and Marvin the Martian.