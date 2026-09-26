/Ed Sheeran faces another setback as nor’easter cancels Gillette Stadium shows

Ed Sheeran has been facing intense scrutiny in recent weeks, with his Loop Tour caught up in controversy following the removal of Macklemore and the departure of other supporting acts. Now, just as attention turns to his highly anticipated New England shows, another unexpected development has disrupted his tour plans.

Why was Ed Sheeran's concert at Gillette Stadium cancelled?

The singer was due to perform at the venue on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26. However, a strengthening nor’easter moving through New England brought warnings of heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding, prompting organisers to call off both shows.

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Tour promoter Messina Touring Group announced the cancellation after consulting with local officials. The promoter said the decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the concerts as the top priority. For fans who had already purchased tickets, refunds are available. Those who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster are set to receive automatic refunds, according to the promoter.

The weather-related cancellation comes at a particularly turbulent point for Sheeran’s Loop Tour. The tour had already been facing controversy after rapper Macklemore was removed from the lineup following his political comments during a September 5 performance in New Jersey. Several other supporting performers subsequently withdrew from the tour.

All about Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour

Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour is his sixth concert tour, launched to support his eighth studio album, Play. Supporting his 2025 album Play, which explores global musical influences and folk traditions. Began on January 16, 2026, in Auckland, New Zealand, moving through international and North American stadium dates slated through December 2026. Features an immersive new stage design and setlist blending fresh tracks with career-defining classics.

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Rapper Macklemore, an opening act, chanted "Free Palestine" and spoke about Gaza during the September 4–5, 2026, shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Following pressure from concert venues and promoters over the political statements, Macklemore was cut from the tour lineup. Sheeran later stated the decision came from venues and promoters rather than himself.