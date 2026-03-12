/DYK the iconic Game of Thrones theme was composed by Iranian-German composer Ramjin Djawadi?

Game of Thrones is one of the renowned fantasy shows from America, which is based on the novel by George R.R. Martin. Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the track of the iconic theme has been composed by Ramin Djawadi, who has also been part of several renowned projects. But did you know the musician has a connection to Iran? Let's delve in to know more.

Ramin Djawadi—the artist behind the iconic score of Game of Thrones and his take on working for the show

Born in Duisburg, Germany, Ramin Dwajadi is a son to an Iranian father and a German mother. He went to Krupp-Gymnasium in Duisburg, West Germany, and has studied at the Berklee College of Music. Djawadi garnered the attention of Hans Zimmer, who recruited him to Remote Control Productions. He later moved to Los Angeles and worked as an assistant to Klaud Badelt.

In an interview with DW, when Ramin was asked how he was able to come up with the musical concept for the show, he said, "The producers asked me that very question right at the beginning. Because there are so many storylines and characters, it would have been too complicated to give everyone his or her own musical theme. That's why we decided to only write themes for individual plots and specific families. We let ourselves be guided by the plot."

Ramin Djawadi's other projects for composition of music

After working as an assistant to Klaus Badelt, he made additional music and arrangements for Badelt and Hans Zimmer movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, The Time Machine, and the Academy Award-nominated film Something's Gotta Give.

In 2006, Djawadi scored the first Sony Pictures Animation project, Open Season, followed by the sequel Open Season 2. In 2007, Djawadi scored Fly Me To The Moon, the first full-length animation film to be released solely in 3D (2008) by the Belgian studio nWave. In 2014, Djawadi wrote the score for an American action horror film, Dracula Untold.

Djawadi composed the score for the 2021 Marvel Studios film Eternals, which marked his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2008's Iron Man. Djawadi composed music for the trailer of Magic: The Gathering: Theros Beyond Death, a card game. Djawadi co-composed music with Brandon Campbell for the second episode of Apple TV+'s series Amazing Stories, titled The Heat. He composed music for Disney+'s nature documentary film Elephant. Djawadi composed the score for Lisa Joy's feature film debut Reminiscence. He also co-composed the music for the Amazon Game's New World with Brandon Campbell.

Apart from Game of Thrones, Ramin has worked for series that include House of the Dragon, 3 Body Problem, Prison Break, Person of Interest, Jack Ryan, and Fallout. He has also composed music for the video games of the Medal of Honor franchise, the Gears of War franchise, and System Shock 2.