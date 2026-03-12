/Lindsay Lohan returns to US from Dubai amid Iran war | See pics

The tension has been growing in West Asia ever since the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran and killed its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on March 1. Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan, who had been in Dubai while Iran bombed the city, is back in the US after nearly two weeks.

Lindsay Lohan safely back in US amid Iran war

Lindsay Lohan was spotted outside the airport in New York City and pushing a stroller as she made her way back to a vehicle. She was accompanied by her husband Bader Shammas as they smiled for the cameras and waved hi to them.

A fan page of Lindsay Lohan on X had shared few images from the airport. Reportedly, Lindsay was stuck in Dubai ever since Iran had fired off a series of attacks on the American ally on February 28.

Earlier, before her arrival, Lindsay Lohan's family was keeping track of her, as per the report of the Daily Mail. A source close to them had said, "There's a lot going on over there. The family has been in constant communication. Right now, she's safe. It's a scary time for everyone, including Lindsay."

All about Lindsay Lohan

After beginning her acting career as a child actor in the early 1990s, Lohan, at age eleven, made her film debut in Disney's hugely successful remake of The Parent Trap (1998). Freaky Friday (2003) remains her highest-grossing film, while Mean Girls (2004), both a critical and commercial success, became a cult classic. She has appeared in several films, including Irish Wish, Our Little Secret, I Know Who Killed Me, and Just My Luck, among others.