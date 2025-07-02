Happy Birthday Lindsay Lohan: 7 must-watch movies that show she was always a star

Lindsay Lohan turns another year older today, and what better way to celebrate than to revisit her most iconic films.
Lindsay Lohan turns another year older today, and what better way to celebrate than to revisit her most iconic films. From hilarious teen comedies to coming-of-age dramas, these seven movies showcase why she was one of the biggest stars of the 2000s.
Lohan’s breakout role saw her play long-lost twins, Annie and Hallie, proving her incredible range at just 12 years old in this charming movie.
A hilarious body-swap comedy with Jamie Lee Curtis, Lohan nailed the rebellious teen role and showed off her sharp comedic timing.
This cult classic cemented Lindsay as a 2000s teen icon. Her portrayal of Cady navigating the world of high school cliques is endlessly quotable.
In this underrated comedy, Lohan shines as a dramatic teen chasing her dreams of fame while learning valuable lessons about friendship.
She brought fresh energy to Disney’s classic racing franchise. The movie remains a fan favourite.
In a more dramatic turn, Lohan impressed audiences as a troubled teen sent to live with her strict grandmother, showing her acting chops.
A lighthearted romantic comedy where Lohan’s character swaps luck with a stranger, a fun and breezy watch.