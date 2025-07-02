LOGIN
Happy Birthday Lindsay Lohan: 7 must-watch movies that show she was always a star

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 13:03 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 13:03 IST

Lindsay Lohan turns another year older today, and what better way to celebrate than to revisit her most iconic films. 

Lindsay Lohan turns another year older today, and what better way to celebrate than to revisit her most iconic films. From hilarious teen comedies to coming-of-age dramas, these seven movies showcase why she was one of the biggest stars of the 2000s.

The Parent Trap
The Parent Trap

Lohan’s breakout role saw her play long-lost twins, Annie and Hallie, proving her incredible range at just 12 years old in this charming movie.

Freaky Friday
Freaky Friday

A hilarious body-swap comedy with Jamie Lee Curtis, Lohan nailed the rebellious teen role and showed off her sharp comedic timing.

Mean Girls
Mean Girls

This cult classic cemented Lindsay as a 2000s teen icon. Her portrayal of Cady navigating the world of high school cliques is endlessly quotable.

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

In this underrated comedy, Lohan shines as a dramatic teen chasing her dreams of fame while learning valuable lessons about friendship.

Herbie: Fully Loaded
Herbie: Fully Loaded

She brought fresh energy to Disney’s classic racing franchise. The movie remains a fan favourite.

Georgia Rule
Georgia Rule

In a more dramatic turn, Lohan impressed audiences as a troubled teen sent to live with her strict grandmother, showing her acting chops.

Just My Luck
Just My Luck

A lighthearted romantic comedy where Lohan’s character swaps luck with a stranger, a fun and breezy watch.

