/Dolly Parton's favourite nephew allegedly sold $27M in ammo, sought to extract money from her estate

Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country music, is resting in peace. However, the estate she left behind is now at the center of a dispute, as it is involved in a legal battle with the country music star's nephew, Bryan Seaver, who had announced the singer's death. He's now facing serious allegations, including attempting to extort money from Parton's estate.

The restraining order was granted against the nephew, who was the former head of security amid allegations of threats. This happened after Seaver was sued by She’s Alive, LLC, which the “Jolene” singer set up to protect her professional property and business interests after her death.

Dolly Parton Estate Vs Nephew: Here are the allegations

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On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Seaver was sued by She’s Alive, LLC, and he was accused of extorting his late aunt’s sprawling estate and allegedly making violent threats that led multiple employees to submit their resignations; he has allegedly sold $27 million worth of ammunition

This comes after he was removed as the head of security. Now, in the court documents obtained by People, it has been revealed that Seaver allegedly tried to extract money from SAL and Parton's trust fund.

In a court filing, She’s Alive (SAL) has accused Seaver of allegation as the said that he “sought to extract money from SAL and Dolly Parton’s trusts through an obscene, deliberate and escalating campaign of threats.”

They also mentioned Seaver's furious conversation with Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime manager. Mentioning this, they said that Seaver's goal was to create chaos and extract money.

Seaver’s goal “was to cause fear and chaos to extort money for his personal gain,” the court filing reads.

In the court documents, it has been mentioned that he made chilling threats.

“I am vengeance for my people for the next 50 years. I have no debt. I only own swords and guns. My children have 3 houses to live in forever. My wife owns everything. All I have is animosity and memory. But I’m going to spend the next time I have on earth ratf—-ing anyone that has ever betrayed my family,” this is what he told Nozell

Seaver allegedly sold $27 million worth of ammunition.

On Sept. 3, he allegedly sold an email, which has been described as menacing, to an entertainment attorney, informing him that he'd sold millions worth of ammunition and arms to the Haitian police on the day the singer died.

“I’m literally an international arms dealer and mercenary,” he allegedly wrote.

This has come as a shock to several of Parton's followers and fans, especially since Seaver was the one who announced his aunt's death. And that she's the one who chose him to announce her death.