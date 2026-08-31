/Days of Thunder: Randy Quaid slams Anne Hathaway's casting in sequel, wants Nicole Kidman to be back

Anne Hathaway’s casting opposite Tom Cruise in the upcoming Days of Thunder sequel has already found one very vocal critic. The announcement of the Days of Thunder sequel may have excited fans of the original, but Randy Quaid is clearly not convinced by one of its biggest casting decisions. Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Cole Trickle, while Hathaway will play a race-team owner and engineer. The sequel is scheduled for June 2028.

Why is Randy Quaid opposing Anne Hathaway's casting in the Days of Thunder sequel?

Quaid, who played race-team owner Tim Daland in the 1990 film, took to X after the announcement of

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Anne Hathaway's casting was criticised. He described Hathaway as a “woke” and “horrible choice” for the sequel while arguing that the film should bring back Nicole Kidman.

Taking to his official account X, Randy Quaid made his views very clear about the casting choice in a series on posts. In one post he shared the announcement clip of Tom Cruise and wrote in the caption, “We need Nicole back. Don't be a p***y @TomCruise. You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking. Anne isn't sexy, because, and if you haven't noticed, she's pregnant.”

In another post he wrote, "Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for DAYS OF THUNDER NASCAR audience who are MAGA. The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea. It’s interesting because when we made the first one there was also a rush to get it out; editors slept in the cutting room on shifts. This is a weird thing, like they want it to come out and tank."

Who is Randy Quaid?

Randy Quaid is an American actor known for playing Cousin Eddie in the National Lampoon's Vacation movies and Russell Casse in the Independence Day film. Born in 1950 in Houston, Texas, he is the brother of Dennis Quaid. He made his feature film debut in The Last Picture Show (1971).

Other projects he has been part of are Heartbeeps, Inside the Third Reich, The Christmas Letter, Star Whackers, All You Can Eat, Brokeback Mountain, Home on the Range, Kart Racer and Carolina among others.