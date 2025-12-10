/Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to debut 6-minute prologue in theatres

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is one of 2026’s biggest releases, and looking at the director's history of delivering blockbusters, it will likely be one of the blockbusters of the year as well. Months before the release, moviegoers will have a chance to witness a glimpse of the movie in theatres.

According to Variety, the audience will have a chance to see a nearly six-minute prologue of the movie on Dec. 12 before IMAX 70mm screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another, which are being re-released on the big screen. The prologue will also run during

Avatar 3 IMAX screenings.

A shorter version of The Odyssey trailer will debut ahead of all Avatar: Fire and Ash showings. James Cameron's movie will be released on Dec. 19.

IMAX cameras have been Nolan's thing for years now, and he has been using and preferring IMAX for an immersive cinematic experience. For the unversed, The Odyssey is the director's first movie shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

This isn't the first time Nolan has given the world a glimpse of the world he has crafted in the Odyssey. Earlier, a minute-long teaser was released ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman screenings.

Nolan, widely regarded as one of the finest filmmakers, has ensured that his next film continues to dominate the conversation. In July, Variety reported that tickets for select shows in theatres with IMAX 70mm screens were put on sale on July 17, 2025, an entire year before the movie releases.

More about The Odyssey

Nolan's next is an adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic The Odyssey, and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, and revolves around his journey to return home after the Trojan War. Apart from Matt, the movie stars Tom Holland as his son Telemachus.

Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal are also part of the cast.