/Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey tickets to go on sale a year before release? Here’s what report say

The journey for Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, has already begun. Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan, widely regarded as one of the finest filmmakers in the world, is currently working on his next ambitious project,

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming film has been released exclusively in the theatres. But it went viral online quickly. The 70-second teaser has raised fan expectations. As of July 17, 2025, the one-year countdown has officially begun for the film’s release in 2026. But did you know that you can already start booking tickets for the movie?

How to buy Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey ticket?

According to Variety, IMAX tickets for the movie's historical epic will go on sale on July 17, 2025, an entire year before the movie hits the screens. The tickets will only be booked for select shows and in theatres with IMAX 70 mm screens, which is the director's preferred format.

Although there has been no official statement yet from Universal Studios or IMAX regarding the early ticket sale, the marketing campaign seems to have kicked off well in advance, which isn’t surprising given the anticipation surrounding a Nolan film. Especially, this comes after the thunderous success of his last movie, Oppenheimer.

The epic biographical thriller earned staggering $975 million globally and earned multiple Oscars, including Best Director for Nolan.

The Odyssey teaser

An adaptation of a Homer’s Greek epic, The Odyssey, Nolan's movie is one of the highly anticipated Hollywood projects in production. Reportedly made on a budget of $250 million, the movie is said to be the biggest Nolan film to date. The entire film is being shot with IMAX cameras across locations in Greece, Morocco and Italy. The first look of the movie has been released, but only in the theatres. But the teaser was leaked online.



As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the teaser is set in a voiceover- “Darkness. Zeus’ law smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it.” The teaser introduces Tom Holland as Telemachus, son of Odysseus, and Jon Bernthal as an unnamed character.



Nolan’s movie brings together Hollywood's biggest stars, including Damon, Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, John Leguizamo, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron, among others.