/BTS V wants ARMY to bring back the Purple Ribbon Project. What is it and why he want to bring it back?

All the BTS members are back from their military service and are currently busy with their solo schedules and international activities. As the members now travel individually for their respective projects, the level of security is not always top-notch. Recently, V, aka Kim Taehyung, was mobbed by fans and media at airports, leading to chaotic and unsafe situations. On July 28, the BTS members addressed the incident by talking about the Purple Ribbon Project and urged fans to revive this ARMY-led initiative, which had previously helped ensure smooth and safe experiences at airports.

In a recent Weverse chat, the idol openly expressed how stressful the airport situation had been. He also shared that he had wanted to pose for photos with the people at the airport but couldn’t, due to safety concerns.

"I also want to strike pretty poses but because of the matter of safety, the airport doesn't belong to us does it. If ARMYs can just make sure to stay safe/orderly, please do me this favor. Then in the morning I can spend 10 more minutes thinking on what to wear. If our ARMYs can make purple line project happen again, woah. Then I might just show up there wearing a suit," Taehyung shared.

What is this Purple Ribbon project?

During the chat, the K-pop icon, known for his introverted nature, mentioned that fans could bring back the Purple Ribbon Project, which began in 2018. The project was created to ensure BTS's safe and secure travel in public spaces, especially airports.

The initiative was launched by BTS’s dedicated fandom, ARMY, as a way to protect the members from overcrowding, pushing, and dangerous or unpredictable behaviour by a few fans. It allowed the group to move freely through busy areas without chaos.

When this project went into action, what did the fan do?

The first fan-organised project took place in May 2018 for the BTS group at Los Angeles International Airport. Under this initiative, fans form an organised line carrying purple ribbons to give BTS a space to walk. The initiative quickly became famous and was being followed by various fans across the globe.

Why purple colour ribbons?