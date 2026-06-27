/Britney Spears' sons Sean and Jayden make runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Britney Spears is grabbing headlines not for herself, but because of her sons. The pop singer's sons Sean Preston and Jayden James made their debut with Paris Fashion Week by walking the runway. Their appearance has drawn widespread attention, as the brothers have always stayed out of the spotlight and embraced a new chapter in fashion.

Viral clip of Sean and Jeydon making runway debut

Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston and Jayden made their runway debut Friday at Paris Fashion Week. Sean sported a black satin blazer, matching shirt, skinny tie, and baggy jeans, while Jayden opted for a white tank top, faded blue jeans, and layered accessories.

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The debut also comes amid reports that they have recently rebuilt their relationship with Britney Spears, making the moment particularly meaningful for the family. An X user named deuxmoi shared clips and images of the duo walking the runway.

The duo made a rare joint public appearance during Paris Men's Fashion Week on Friday as they walked the runway at the Vetements menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show. It comes one month after Jayden attended the Dior Cruise Show in Los Angeles on May 13.

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All about Britney Spears and their sons

Britney Spears has two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. Sean, 20, grew up largely out of the public eye and currently resides in Hawaii. While Jayden, age 19, is known for his strong resemblance to his mother, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the music industry.

For the unversed, Britney Spears was married to dancer DJ Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. They