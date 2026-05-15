/Was Britney Spears carrying a 'knife and barking' at an LA restaurant? Rep denies reports



Britney Spears always manages to be in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently, TMZ reported that Spears, 44, was at a restaurant on May 14 when she allegedly began screaming and barking. She also walked past a customer’s table holding a knife. However, Spears’ rep has now addressed the reports, saying the star was quietly enjoying dinner.

Britney Spears' rep breaks silence on reports of the singer's 'erratic,' behaviour

A day after several customers alleged chaotic behaviour from the singer, with a journalist calling it an “insane dining experience,” the singer’s rep has claimed that her outing with her assistant and bodyguard was a quiet dinner.

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In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Spears’ rep said the situation was completely blown out of proportion.

"Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard," the rep continues.

“She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half. This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.”

What did Britney Spears do at the restaurant?

The Toxic singer was all over the headlines after being accused of behaving erratically at a Los Angeles restaurant. She was sitting at a corner table with a man and a woman at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday night, with sources claiming that Britney was raising her voice, screaming, and even barking at times. At one point, Britney walked around the restaurant carrying a knife, sparking fear that she might accidentally stab someone.

On May 13, entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider, who was present at the restaurant, called it a "WILD experience."'

In a post on X, he wrote, "She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…."