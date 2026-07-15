/Behemoth! teaser: Pedro Pascal stars in Tony Gilroy's upcoming musical drama | Watch

The makers of Behemoth! have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming drama, starring Pedro Pascal in a role unlike any he has played before. Backed by Searchlight Pictures, the film is written and directed by Academy Award nominee Tony Gilroy.
Teaser and poster unveiled
The film is about a gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), who returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road.
Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.
Released on Tuesday, the 1-minute and 39-second teaser gives a glimpse of Alex as he attempts to rebuild his life after years away. It showcases his dedication to music while hinting at the emotional highs and lows awaiting him in Los Angeles. Moments of romance, and strained relationships suggest the story will blend personal drama with music at its core.
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About Behemoth!
The film has been written and directed by Academy Award nominee Tony Gilroy, known for Michael Clayton and Star Wars: Andor. Gilroy also serves as a producer alongside Sanne Wohlenberg and John Gilroy. The cast also features Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, Margarita Levieva, Hank Azaria and Will Arnett in key roles.
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Eva Victor plays Nadia, Alex's colleague and love interest, while Olivia Wilde portrays his former partner. Will Arnett appears as Alex's brother and Hank Azaria plays his father.
Behemoth! is produced by Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg (Star Wars: Andor, Chernobyl), and John Gilroy (Star Wars: Andor).
The release date of the film is yet to be confirmed.
Internet reacts
Fans are excited to watch Pascal in a new role. Reacting to the teaser, one user said, "This looks epic!" Another wrote, "I cannot wait to see this." "This is so amazing!! What a dream!!," commented one. "You really learned to play really well," read another comment. "First Lead Film Role. This Is Your Time To Shine Pedrito," shared another.