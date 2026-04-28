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  • /Pedro Pascal fights back tears at Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu CCXP Mexico preview | Watch

Pedro Pascal fights back tears at Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu CCXP Mexico preview | Watch

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 16:45 IST | Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 16:45 IST
Pedro Pascal fights back tears at Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu CCXP Mexico preview | Watch

Pedro Pascal at Cimea Con Mexico 2026

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Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu stars Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White in the lead and is set to release in India on 22 May, 2026.

The force was felt in its most heartfelt form at CCXP Mexico as Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu delivered not just spectacle, but a deeply personal moment that resonated across the galaxy of fans in attendance. At the heart of event in Mexico City was Pedro Pascal, who took to the stage alongside director Jon Favreau and everyone’s favourite apprentice, Grogu.

Following a thrilling Star Wars sizzle, Pascal paused to reflect on his own journey with the franchise, sharing an emotional connection that struck a chord with fans. “As soon as I saw this, I knew that it would be a new authorship of a streaming experience,” Pedro said at the event.

Speaking about growing up watching Star Wars with his family, the actor opened up about what it means to now be a part of that very universe, making the moment as moving as it was celebratory. “But I always had a dream in my heart that it would be on a big screen because that’s how I was developed as a child. I went to the movie theatre so much with my family, and I saw the Star Wars movies on the big screen," he added, getting visibly emotional.

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The exclusive preview only amplified anticipation, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Din Djarin and Grogu’s journey. As excitement builds for its grand IMAX theatrical release, the film continues to blend epic storytelling with the emotional legacy that has defined Star Wars for generations.

Also read: 'Is he gay?' Pedro Pascal's cozy photographs with Rafael Olarra sparks speculations about new romance on the internet

Check out the trailer below

Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor, and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu opens exclusively in theatres on 22nd May 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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