/Pedro Pascal fights back tears at Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu CCXP Mexico preview | Watch

The force was felt in its most heartfelt form at CCXP Mexico as Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu delivered not just spectacle, but a deeply personal moment that resonated across the galaxy of fans in attendance. At the heart of event in Mexico City was Pedro Pascal, who took to the stage alongside director Jon Favreau and everyone’s favourite apprentice, Grogu.

Following a thrilling Star Wars sizzle, Pascal paused to reflect on his own journey with the franchise, sharing an emotional connection that struck a chord with fans. “As soon as I saw this, I knew that it would be a new authorship of a streaming experience,” Pedro said at the event.

Speaking about growing up watching Star Wars with his family, the actor opened up about what it means to now be a part of that very universe, making the moment as moving as it was celebratory. “But I always had a dream in my heart that it would be on a big screen because that’s how I was developed as a child. I went to the movie theatre so much with my family, and I saw the Star Wars movies on the big screen," he added, getting visibly emotional.

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The exclusive preview only amplified anticipation, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Din Djarin and Grogu’s journey. As excitement builds for its grand IMAX theatrical release, the film continues to blend epic storytelling with the emotional legacy that has defined Star Wars for generations.

Check out the trailer below

Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor, and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson.