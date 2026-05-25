/Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz eyeing a winter wedding? Here’s what we know

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have sparked wedding rumours after a report has claimed that the couple may be planning an intimate winter ceremony later this year. The pair are reportedly eyeing a winter wedding surrounded by close friends and family. Let's delve into and know more details.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz to tie the knot this year?

The couple are planning a small wedding in front of family and close friends in the UK around Christmas tim, as per the report of Page Six. The same report, a source has stated, "I know for a Zoe would want to do something in New York because of her dad Lenny, so if anything it's going to be two wedding."

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“Das still lives in downtown (Manhattan). It could be at the Fouquet Hotel. If she does two weddings it would be done in London and one in New York,” the source stated.

However, previously a source has stated that, "Zoe is already thinking about wedding. She wants something unique and has started discussing ideas for outfits, themes and designs. 'She's torn between a very intimate ceremony — possibly even eloping and a larger celebration with all their loved ones, though a bigger wedding may ultimately win out.' Reportedly, when former bandmate Niall Horan was asked if he'd be attending, joking to radio hosts that he was "too busy" to go

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz relationship timeline

The report of Harry and Zoe's wedding comes after rumours of engagement surfaced on social media. Zoe was spotted sporting a massive diamond ring reportedly estimated to cost up to ($500,000), sparking engagement buzz. The pair were first linked in August 2025 in Rome and kept their romance low-profile. They have been spotted several times strolling or going out on dates.

Harry Styles is an English singer, songwriter, and actor who rose to global fame as a member of the pop sensation One Direction. Since launching his solo career, he has evolved into a highly successful, Grammy-winning pop-rock artist and a massive cultural and fashion icon.

While, Zoë Kravitz is a critically acclaimed American actress, filmmaker, and musician known for her