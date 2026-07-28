/Angelina Jolie to Robert De Niro: Reported Tribeca Festival data leak exposes celebrity contact records

Contact information of several celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman, has allegedly been revealed because of reported data exposure linked to the Tribeca Festival. It is claimed that an unsecured database leaked more than 666,000 records, raising security concerns.

The list of prominent figures from the entertainment industry whose contacts were reportedly exposed also includes filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.

How the issue was identified

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According to reports, the issue came to light after cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler came across the database while conducting routine searches for publicly accessible online storage.

The records reportedly spanned from 2019 to 2026 and were connected to the New York-based film festival.

As per Variety, Fowler said, "I’ve been a security researcher for about 15 years and I’m always looking for exposed data. I’ve used a lot of different APIs and tools. This one I found using an IoT search engine, which is basically Google for websites but for connected devices like nanny cams, medical equipment or cloud storage databases."

Exposed data

It is said that the exposed data mainly had marketing material, press kits and promotional files, along with one backup file reportedly with a folder named "contacts" containing more than 13,500 entries with names, email addresses, phone numbers and other contact information linked to people from the entertainment industry.

Celebrities whose contacts were exposed

According to reports, the leaked records had contacts linked to directors Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Danny Boyle, Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo del Toro and Ron Howard. Actors reportedly associated with the database included Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman, Winona Ryder, Rami Malek, Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas, Neil Patrick Harris, Eva Mendes and Michael J. Fox.

It is said that many of the exposed contacts belonged to agents, managers and publicists rather than celebrities' personal contact details.

Tribeca Festival responds