/Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey leaks online; Universal Pictures takes action

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which was released on July 17, has received widespread praise from audiences as well as critics. Said to be one of the biggest films in recent times, the IMAX-shot epic has been hit by online piracy just over a week after arriving in cinemas, prompting Universal Pictures to take action.

According to reports, both high- and low-quality versions of the film leaked online over the weekend. One high-resolution upload reportedly spread quickly on social media before the account was suspended. The post had received millions of views before it was removed.

A separate lower-quality version also appeared briefly on the platform, which was taken down later.

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Universal Pictures takes action

Reacting to the leak, Universal Pictures shared a statement to Deadline. "We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," the statement read.

Shortly after the studio's action, many widely shared posts disappeared from X; several accounts involved in distributing the film were reportedly suspended.

However, copies of the film were still said to be circulating on other platforms.

Despite being leaked online, The Odyssey continues to run successfully in theatres. The film has reportedly crossed the $600 million mark globally during its second weekend.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey, helmed by Nolan, has been filmed entirely with IMAX cameras.

The film is inspired by Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, and revolves around King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he goes on a perilous journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures and other dangers to reunite with his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland).