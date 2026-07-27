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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey leaks online; Universal Pictures takes action

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 10:23 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:23 IST
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey leaks online; Universal Pictures takes action

The Odyssey Photograph: (X)

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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, has faced a piracy incident just over a week after its release in cinemas. Universal Pictures took to social media to address the matter.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which was released on July 17, has received widespread praise from audiences as well as critics. Said to be one of the biggest films in recent times, the IMAX-shot epic has been hit by online piracy just over a week after arriving in cinemas, prompting Universal Pictures to take action.

According to reports, both high- and low-quality versions of the film leaked online over the weekend. One high-resolution upload reportedly spread quickly on social media before the account was suspended. The post had received millions of views before it was removed.

A separate lower-quality version also appeared briefly on the platform, which was taken down later.

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Universal Pictures takes action

Reacting to the leak, Universal Pictures shared a statement to Deadline. "We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," the statement read.

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Shortly after the studio's action, many widely shared posts disappeared from X; several accounts involved in distributing the film were reportedly suspended.

However, copies of the film were still said to be circulating on other platforms.

Despite being leaked online, The Odyssey continues to run successfully in theatres. The film has reportedly crossed the $600 million mark globally during its second weekend.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey, helmed by Nolan, has been filmed entirely with IMAX cameras.

Also read: The Odyssey: Who is Argos? The bond between King Odysseus and his dog explained

The film is inspired by Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, and revolves around King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he goes on a perilous journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures and other dangers to reunite with his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland).

The cast also features Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie in key roles.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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