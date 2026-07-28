/Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day first reactions: Awe-inspiring, absolutely spectacular

The wait is finally over! Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres on June 31, and Spidey fans just can't wait. Ahead of the release, the star-packed premiere of the movie was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with the lead cast in attendance, including Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

The screening was a star-studded spectacle which saw several who's who of Hollywood in attendance. Apart from Tom, Zendaya and Jacob, the other cast members include Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: First reactions from the LA premiere

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As the select few got early access to watch Spider-Man save the world again, the first reactions didn’t hold back either. Soon after critics and movie buffs watched the movie, they were quick to share their reactions on social media.

The full reviews of the movie might still be under embargo, but the brief reactions are out. Scroll to see what people are saying.

Adam Hlavac, a content creator, in a post on X wrote that Daniel and Tom have put their hearts and souls into this thing.

''My flabber has been ghasted. I loved #SpiderManBrandNewDay! Destin Daniel Cretton and Tom Holland put their hearts and souls into this thing, and it pays off HUGE! This movie is going to be massive and we’re going to be talking about it for a while. I was floored by how well everything is balanced - emotion, humor, action, practical vs visual effects, score, and the cinematography. This felt so handmade, even with some of the massive set pieces and is filled to the top with heart.''

Adam Patla said that Holland has done a great job exploring Peter’s loneliness. Sadie Sink is dazzling and commands every moment.



Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast called the movie, absolutely spectacular as he wrote, ''Tom Holland cements himself as the best Spider-Man to don the mask.''

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

Directed by Cretton, the film revisits Peter Parker's world, but this time he’s completely alone, cut off from his friends and girlfriend after the world forgot who he is. With all this isolation, how will he navigate this new challenge? This makes up the rest of the story.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves,” the synopsis says. “Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”