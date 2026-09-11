/Andrew Garfield, Nick Robinson and other celebs face flight scare en route to New York

A routine flight to New York turned into an unexpected ordeal for several Hollywood stars, including Andrew Garfield and Nick Robinson, after a Delta aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing. Delta later confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and that teams worked to accommodate passengers and get them to their destinations.

Andrew Garfield and other stars caught in flight scare

Andrew Garfield, Nick Robinson, Owen Thiele and other familiar faces found themselves facing an unexpected travel disruption while flying from Los Angeles to New York. The stars were among 235 passengers aboard Delta Flight 958 on September 9. The Boeing 767 had departed Los Angeles International Airport and was headed for John F. Kennedy International Airport when it was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport.

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According to the FAA, the crew reported an electrical odour in the cockpit, prompting the diversion. Delta, meanwhile, said the flight was diverted because of a smoky odour inside the aircraft.

Owen Thiele's update fans post emergency landing

The plane landed safely in Albuquerque, with Delta saying its teams worked to accommodate passengers and get them to their final destinations. Adults star Owen Thiele turned the unexpected Albuquerque stop into an impromptu adventure.

Thiele shared a series of Instagram Stories documenting what happened after the flight landed. He quickly realised that some major names were among his fellow passengers, posting that Andrew Garfield and Nick Robinson were on the same flight. His humorous commentary included joking about how a potential news report would have highlighted Garfield's presence, writing that it would have been “Andrew Garfield and others". Thiele also began bonding with other stranded passengers.

Other passengers also documented the unusual experience. Dylan Wrona, known from Love Island USA, shared a photo with Garfield while they waited for their replacement flight, joking that their new plane had arrived to “save” them.

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