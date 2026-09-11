BTS brings South American ARIRANG concerts to cinemas worldwide

BTS is making its ARIRANG comeback to the big screen once again, and this time, South America is getting its moment in the spotlight. The K-pop supergroup’s upcoming concerts in Buenos Aires and São Paulo will be screened in cinemas around the world, giving fans who cannot attend the stadium shows a chance to experience the performances on the big screen.

Which BTS concerts will be screened?

As per BigHit Music, BTS will bring two South American concerts from its ARIRANG, giving fans a chance to watch performances on large screens across more than 80 countries and regions. The live viewing events will feature BTS' October 24 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and its October 30 concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Due to time differences, the screenings will be scheduled one to two days after the gigs in some regions, including Korea and Australia. The ongoing trip is the largest yet for a K-pop act. The North American leg of the tour drew 1.92 million concertgoers to 31 shows.

BTS is set to resume its “Arirang” world tour next month in Bogota, Colombia. The South American leg will continue in Lima, Peru, Santiago, Chile and the two aforementioned cities, totalling 14 shows on the continent.

All about ARIRANG tour

The ARIRANG World Tour is BTS's ongoing sixth stadium tour celebrating their 2026 reunion album, marking the group's grand return after completing mandatory military service. The tour kicked off on April 9, 2026, in Goyang, South Korea, and will end in 2027.