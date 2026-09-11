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BTS brings South American ARIRANG concerts to cinemas worldwide

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 14:48 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 14:48 IST
BTS brings South American ARIRANG concerts to cinemas worldwide

BTS Photograph: (X)

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BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour is heading to cinemas worldwide through special screenings of the group’s Buenos Aires and São Paulo concerts. Read to know more. 

BTS is making its ARIRANG comeback to the big screen once again, and this time, South America is getting its moment in the spotlight. The K-pop supergroup’s upcoming concerts in Buenos Aires and São Paulo will be screened in cinemas around the world, giving fans who cannot attend the stadium shows a chance to experience the performances on the big screen.

Which BTS concerts will be screened?

As per BigHit Music, BTS will bring two South American concerts from its ARIRANG, giving fans a chance to watch performances on large screens across more than 80 countries and regions. The live viewing events will feature BTS' October 24 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and its October 30 concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

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Due to time differences, the screenings will be scheduled one to two days after the gigs in some regions, including Korea and Australia. The ongoing trip is the largest yet for a K-pop act. The North American leg of the tour drew 1.92 million concertgoers to 31 shows.

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BTS is set to resume its “Arirang” world tour next month in Bogota, Colombia. The South American leg will continue in Lima, Peru, Santiago, Chile and the two aforementioned cities, totalling 14 shows on the continent.

All about ARIRANG tour

The ARIRANG World Tour is BTS's ongoing sixth stadium tour celebrating their 2026 reunion album, marking the group's grand return after completing mandatory military service. The tour kicked off on April 9, 2026, in Goyang, South Korea, and will end in 2027.

The world tour spans over 88 dates across 34 cities in 23 countries. The show incorporates traditional Korean music, flag motifs, and a 360-degree jeongja-style pavilion inspired by Gyeonghoeru Pavilion in Gyeongbokgung Palace. The name references ARIRANG, a traditional Korean folk song about longing and homecoming, symbolising the members reuniting as seven.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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