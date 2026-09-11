/Spice Girls' fans angry after cryptic announcement, demand reunion tour and new album

The Spice Girls are renowned for redefining pop music in the 1990s, becoming one of the best-selling girl groups of all time with their chart-topping hits and larger-than-life personalities. So when the group dropped a cryptic announcement marking their 30th anniversary, fans were quick to believe a major comeback was finally on the cards. However, the reveal left many disappointed, with fans now expressing their frustration and demanding what they really want — a reunion tour and new music from the iconic girl group.

Spice Girls' fans demand a new album or a tour instead of merch!

The Spice Girls announced The Singles Collection, a new box set celebrating their music catalogue. Scheduled for release on November 6, the collection brings together the group's singles alongside B-sides and previously unreleased material from their archives. It will be available in 14-disc coloured-vinyl and CD editions.

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Among the previously unreleased material is the early demo “Do You Think About Me”. The collection is being released as part of the group's 30th-anniversary celebrations. While the announcement gives fans new material to collect and listen to, it was not the comeback many had convinced themselves was coming.

Several took to social media platform to express their anger and one user wrote, "We don't want another singles release. We want a new album and a tour. We are all getting older. Do it before we get to the Zimmerframe Tour."

Another user wrote, "Oh okay...I was hoping the tour and maybe....MAYBE see the girls here in Brazil, but nevermind."

"I know you are too lazy to give us something new, but honestly, I would have preferred a DVD/Blu-ray reissue of the movie or or your last two tours to yet another pricey reissue of the same material. Sorry, but I'm not falling for this", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "The way everyone was expecting a new tour or album and y'all just pranked us."

All about Spice Girls and their rise to global stardom

The Spice Girls are a renowned English pop girl group formed in 1994 that became global pop culture icons defined by the slogan Girl Power. The group consists of five members each known by a distinct nickname assigned by the media in 1996- Mel B (Melanie Brown) – "Scary Spice", Melanie C (Melanie Chisholm) – "Sporty Spice", Emma Bunton – "Baby Spice", Geri Halliwell (now Geri Halliwell-Horner) – "Ginger Spice" and Victoria Beckham (née Adams) – "Posh Spice".