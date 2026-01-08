/Amy Schumer officially files for divorce from Chris Fischer month after announcing split

Actress-comedian Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have officially ended their seven-year marriage after reports of them officially filing for divorce emerged. This comes a month after Amy had announced on social media that they are calling it quits, which came as a shock to many of their followers. The Life & Bett actress announced their divorce, calling their split 'amicable'. Amy and Chris share a son named Gene, who they will continue to co-parent.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fishcer officially file of divorce

According to a report by PEOPLE, Amy Schumer filed for divorce from husband Chris Fischer on January 6, New York County court records show. This comes weeks after Schumer publicly announced their separation in December. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She further wrote, "We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. Blah blah blah, not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag a basket and not because he’s a hot James Beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

In another post addressing her relationship, the actress wrote, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," Schumer shared. “Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best.”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's relationship timeline

Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in February 2018. In 2019, Schumer gave birth to a son, reportedly via caesarean section due to her endometriosis.

Prior to this, Schumer dated a professional wrestler, Nic Nemeth, known by his ring name Dolph Ziggler, and comedian Jeslnik.