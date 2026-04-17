/Actor, worked in Marvel, DC movies, had to sell home, reveals harsh reality of Hollywood work crisis

There is another side to the glitzy world, and beyond the layer of A-listers, there are the actors and the supporting team of cast and crew who tend to get ignored despite playing a major role in building a franchise. A case in point is the struggle story of actor Kirk Acevedo, who has worked in billion-dollar Marvel and DC movies.

Despite having an impressive career, the actor is going through financial struggles. Acevedo, who has worked on projects such as Arrow, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and Insidious: The Last Key, has revealed that he has been forced to sell his house due to less work.



Marvel, DC actor speaks about the struggle of ‘middle-class’ actors

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Appearing on the March 23 episode of Ryan M. Perez’s podcast An Actor Despairs, Acevedo spoke about his financial struggles. He talked about how his situation went from having non-stop work to the point where he had to sell his house.



Speaking about how roles started to decline, which accelerated after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2021 comes, and I’m up for some TV shows; it just goes one way, this way, and that would have saved me. That would’ve saved me. That doesn’t work, and I keep coming in second place, and the reality is second place, you’re the first one to lose.” he said.

“So, I went from working non-stop, to now I got to sell my house. I got to sell my house, and everyone’s going through this. I have so many friends, people you know, actors you know, that had to sell their houses,” he shared.

He also spoke about the industry shift when A-listers began moving into television as the film business slowed down, and it is no longer the way it used to be.

He mentioned how even Oscar winners are now taking TV roles, increasing competition for actors like him.

He went on to claim that as movies shift to television and smaller projects, and following the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike and the January 2025 Southern California wildfires, the only place where he can find work is Television.

“In TV now, all the movie stars — since there’s no more films, not the way it used to be — they’re all in TV. Every Oscar winner is doing some eight- to 10- to 13-episode show multiple times,” he said. “I’m competing with Oscar winners. It’s like, ‘OK, should we pay Kirk his quote, or this guy that was nominated for an Oscar seven, eight, 10 years ago?’ See the problem?”

He adds: “The middle class, like in any economy, in any country, the middle class always gets squeezed out and we're getting squeezed out,'' he said.