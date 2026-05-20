/'Very troubling': Channel 4 chief responds to rape allegations linked to Married At First Sight UK TV series

Following allegations made by former contestants of Married at First Sight UK, Channel 4 has issued a public apology. It follows a BBC Panorama documentary that brought the rape and sexual misconduct accusations into public focus.

What's the controversy?

Married at First Sight UK is a dating show where strangers are paired by relationship experts and meet for the first time at televised wedding ceremonies. The controversy intensified after three women revealed their experiences on the programme.

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Two anonymous participants alleged they had been raped by their on-screen husbands, while former contestant Shona Manderson accused her partner of a non-consensual sexual act. However, the men involved have denied all allegations.

Channel 4 issues an apology

As per BBC, while speaking during a media briefing related to the broadcaster’s annual report in London, Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra spoke about the matter, saying, "That said, I have watched the programme and heard the women's accounts, which are very troubling. Their distress is clear, and for that I am, of course, deeply sorry."

She also confirmed that an independent review into participant welfare is already underway regarding the allegations, and the findings are expected later this summer.

"However, I'm sure you'll appreciate that Channel 4 cannot investigate the specific allegations against the men, which they have denied, nor can I comment on them in any way," she said, expressing regret over the women’s experiences. "We are a broadcaster, not an adjudicator, and allegations of this type are investigated by other bodies, including when complaints are raised by the police."

Has the programme been cancelled?

Additionally, Channel 4 has rejected speculation that the programme has already been cancelled. Dogra said reports claiming the show had been axed were "wholly inaccurate" and confirmed that the final decision has yet to be made about airing the next season, which is currently in post-production.