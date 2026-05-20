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'Very troubling': Channel 4 chief responds to rape allegations linked to Married At First Sight UK TV series

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 20, 2026, 22:38 IST | Updated: May 20, 2026, 22:38 IST
'Very troubling': Channel 4 chief responds to rape allegations linked to Married At First Sight UK TV series

Channel 4 on rape allegations linked to MAFS UK Photograph: (Freepik)

Story highlights

After rape allegations were made by former contestants of Married at First Sight UK,  Channel 4 has addressed the matter and issued a public apology. Read on to know more.

Following allegations made by former contestants of Married at First Sight UK, Channel 4 has issued a public apology. It follows a BBC Panorama documentary that brought the rape and sexual misconduct accusations into public focus.

What's the controversy?

Married at First Sight UK is a dating show where strangers are paired by relationship experts and meet for the first time at televised wedding ceremonies. The controversy intensified after three women revealed their experiences on the programme.

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Two anonymous participants alleged they had been raped by their on-screen husbands, while former contestant Shona Manderson accused her partner of a non-consensual sexual act. However, the men involved have denied all allegations.

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Channel 4 issues an apology

As per BBC, while speaking during a media briefing related to the broadcaster’s annual report in London, Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra spoke about the matter, saying, "That said, I have watched the programme and heard the women's accounts, which are very troubling. Their distress is clear, and for that I am, of course, deeply sorry."

She also confirmed that an independent review into participant welfare is already underway regarding the allegations, and the findings are expected later this summer.

"However, I'm sure you'll appreciate that Channel 4 cannot investigate the specific allegations against the men, which they have denied, nor can I comment on them in any way," she said, expressing regret over the women’s experiences. "We are a broadcaster, not an adjudicator, and allegations of this type are investigated by other bodies, including when complaints are raised by the police."

Has the programme been cancelled?

Additionally, Channel 4 has rejected speculation that the programme has already been cancelled. Dogra said reports claiming the show had been axed were "wholly inaccurate" and confirmed that the final decision has yet to be made about airing the next season, which is currently in post-production.

Following the Panorama broadcast, Channel 4 removed previous seasons of Married At First Sight UK from its streaming services and social media platforms.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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