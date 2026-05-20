Actor Sebastian Stan is back at the Cannes Film Festival. While addressing the media, the actor talked about his 2024 film The Apprentice, which was about US President Donald Trump, his younger days, and related controversies.

During the press conference, the actor said he's still purging himself of the role for which he came to the festival last time. That was just months before the 2024 election. Now he's back in the same place, and Trump is in power. He was asked how his understanding of the president in the past two year.

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Answering The Hollywood Reporter India, he said that, ''it's just not a laughing matter, to be honest.''

“I think we’re in a really, really bad place. I really do. When you’re looking at what’s happening, which is the consolidation of the media, censorship, the threats, the supposed lawsuits that seemingly never end, but don’t actually go anywhere, you know, the writing was on the wall,” he said.

Speaking further, the actor talked about The Apprentice, which premiered at the festival in May. Days before the premiere, he said they were unsure whether it would happen or not.

“to the point where we were three days before the festival, unsure if the movie was going to play at the festival — and maybe more people are paying attention to the film, and I think we’ll stand the test of time for that — but we went through all of it way before Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. I wish it wasn’t like that,” he shared.

The actor is back at Cannes with Fjord, in which he plays the role of Mihai. The movie received a nine-and-a-half-minute standing ovation after its premiere and is the current front-runner to win the Palme d’Or.

More about The Apprentice

Directed by Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice covers his early years as a New York real estate giant and his relationship with attorney Roy Cohn.

WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review, ''Sherman's writing and Abbasi's deft direction is brilliantly supported by great performances by Stan and Strong. Stan gets Trump's mannerisms, the slight lisp, the facial twitches to the T. Initially as a young businessman, you can't seem to identify with Stan's Trump but in the second half, you see the uncanny similarities.The film, however, belongs to Strong. You can't take your eyes off the actor who makes Roy such an intriguing character. With a constant deadpan expression and some witty lines, Strong's Roy Cohn is a performance that will be remembered for a long long time,'' read the full review.