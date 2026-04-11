/'Life's a gamble': Rapper Offset discharged from hospital following shooting; details inside

American rapper Offset, who was shot in Florida earlier this week, has now been discharged from the hospital. The 34-year-old artist was admitted after he sustained injuries during a late-evening altercation outside a casino.

Offset is getting better

According to reports, his team on April 10 revealed that Offset's condition had improved, giving fans a sigh of relief. "Offset has been released from the hospital, and he is up and walking. We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him," a spokesperson said.

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What was the incident?

As per reports, the Seminole Police Department stated that the shooting incident occurred around 7 p.m. on April 6 in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Reports claimed that his injuries were not life-threatening.

According to authorities, the shooting took place after a confrontation outside the venue, and the police have already detained individuals as part of the ongoing investigation.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, later took to his social media to address the matter and express his appreciation for the support of his fans. "Thank you to everyone who's checked in on me and showed me love! I'm good....but I'm planning to be better," he wrote. “I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music...realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses... Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win.”

About Offset

Raised in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Offset rose to fame after joining hands with the famed rapper group, Migos. Some of his best songs include Ric Flair Drip, Clout (feat. Cardi B), FAN, and Say My Grace.