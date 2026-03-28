/'Keep the game going, baby': Bill Maher says Trump tried to nix his Kennedy Center Honour



Bill Maher is doing what he does best, taking a dig at President Donald Trump. A few days after it was announced that Maher would be bestowed with the 27th Mark Twain Prize for American Humour from the Kennedy Centre, the late-night show host addressed his big win and claimed that the President tried to block his honour.

Trump and Maher’s feud is no secret, and days before the official announcement of the award, The Atlantic reported that Maher was going to receive it. The White House was quick to dismiss the report as “fake news.”

Bill Maher takes a dig at Donald Trump after Mark Twain Prize win

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The veteran host, on Friday’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, didn’t forget to poke fun at the President, who is probably not happy about Maher receiving the honour.



Talking about his win, the actor said in his opening monologue that there had been a lot of back and forth about whether he would receive the award, especially after the White House dismissed the reports last week as “fake news.”

‘’We have reached a compromise. The compromise is that I am going to get it and then I’m going to give it to [President Donald Trump],” he joked. “Everybody’s happy. I just want things to work out,” he said.

Addressing the reports, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said,“This is fake news. Bill Maher will not be getting this award”

Speaking about the situation, the comedian said that whatever happened, he’s “not looking for a fight” and is not mad at Trump.

“Me and the president, we have a complicated relationship that goes back to the orangutan lawsuit,'' he said hinting that their famous 2013 fued that led Trump to threathen him of legal action.

“This has been going on a long time, so him trying to block me from getting it — I respect the move. I respect the move. Keep the game going, baby, OK, I’m all about engagement. Disengagement gets you nothing. You got to engage,” continued Maher.

Then, referring to what Trump has been calling him on Truth Social, Maher said:

“We’re back to him calling me a ‘jerk’ and I’m a ‘lightweight ratings loser.’ Get it off your chest, big man, OK, I’m totally fine with that,” he said.

“So I would just like to say as a low ratings lightweight and a rather dumb guy and a pathetic, bloated sleaze bag, a dummy, a terrible student, a nervous, failing comedian and someone who was sick, insane, very sad, totally shot in, a crazy maniac, I am honored to accept the Mark Twain Prize. Thank you very much,” he said.

Trump, who is likely to skip the ceremony at the Kennedy Centre, now controlled by him, may not attend.

Maher said he will be there to accept the trophy and hopes Trump will be there as well.

“I will be there, Don, and I hope you will be too. I mean, the place is named after you now, you really should show up. You could show up. You could thank me in person for being one of the few people on the lunatic left who’s glad you hit Iran and is hoping we win that one,” he said.