'Supergirl’ star Olivia Nikkanen tests positive for coronavirus

Olivia Nikkanen joins the list of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Best known for her roles in ‘The Society’ and ‘Supergirl’, the 21-year-old actress shared a health update on Tuesday. She posted an Instagram story with co-star Kathryn Newton.

Olivia Nikkanen said she was “feeling better” now but still had some tightness in the chest.

“This is a scary thing. It’s all-consuming. I’m glad that I’m okay and that my mom is okay,” she said, adding that she and her mother have been isolating in their apartment for more than two weeks.

She then added that she has been experiencing those symptoms and has documented them throughout the month. She suffered body aches, chills and 99.5 degree temperature on March 13. The next day her fever went to 102.4 and she had “terribly body aches and chills,” a stuffy nose and “major fatigue“.

Subsequently she lost her sense of smell and taste and on March 16, she was tested and had additional symptoms of a slight sore throat, which was gone the next day.

The actor said she experienced chest tightness as her fever decreased and was diagnosed on March 19.

In her Instagram post, Olivia wrote, “I feel extremely lucky to be able to stay home and fully recover, it is a privilege, though it should be a right. If you are also in that position, please think about the people who are not able to take time off work. We are living in an unprecedented time that will no doubt change history forever and no person should be left behind. If I can flatten the curve and protect those at risk, I will do so gladly.”

In Pictures: From 'Contagion' to 'Simpsons', movies & shows that predicted coronavirus years back