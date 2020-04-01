‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack dies of Coronavirus

‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack, 76, died in a hospital on Tuesday due to coronavirus.

Andrew Jack’s agent Jill said in a statement that he succumbed to COVID-19 and died in Britain.

The statement read: “Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach.”

ANdrew’s wife, Gabrielle Rogers posted on social media: “It breaks my heart to let you know we lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus when admitted to hospital less than 48 hours ago in suburban London. He died today. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his children, step children, grandchildren, brother, friends, and I were all 'with' him. Take care out there, lovers x”

She is currently in quarantine in Australia.

Andrew Jack appeared in ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’ as General Ematt, as well as in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’.

In Pictures: From 'Contagion' to 'Simpsons', movies & shows that predicted coronavirus years back