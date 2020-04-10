Pink opens up about battling COVID-19: Never had what they tell you to look out for

We last told you about singer Pink contracting coronavirus along with her kid.

Now, as she has recovered, she opened up to Ellen DeGeneres on her show on Thursday talking about how she dealt with the same.

She told Ellen that it first started with her son, Jameson, getting sick first. She said, "3-year-olds get sick all the time” so she didn’t make much of it and explained, "It started with a fever for him, and then it'd come and go and then he would have stomach pains and diarrhea and chest pains and then a headache and then a sore throat. It sort of was just all over the place. Every day was a new symptom."

Jameson's fever stayed for a few days and was up to 103 degrees. "I'm calling my doctor. Like, 'What do I do?' He's like, 'There's nothing to do. He's 3. We're not seeing this take 3-year-olds out, so just stay home,'" she recalled.

Then Pink got sick two days later. "In hindsight it all makes sense, but when it's happening it's such a weird experience that you just don't put it together until after the fact," she said.

She would feel fatigue, chills and nausea.

She told Ellen, "I never had a fever. I never had what they tell you to look for."

"I've had asthma all my life and really, really bad asthma to the point where sometimes I end up in the hospital. When his fever was staying and going up, I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe, and I needed a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years."

When she would start to not be able to “function” without her inhaler, Pink began to question if she would survive the illness.

Pink has now fully recovered and so has her son.