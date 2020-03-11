'Parasite' becomes UK's most successful international film

This year’s Oscar-winning movie ‘Parasite’ continues with its winning streak as the film that hauled up key awards at The Academy Awards is now UK’s highest-grossing non-English film.

‘Parasite’ has taken home a total of £11.5m at the box office in the UK since it released in theatres on February 7, 2020. The South Korean film ended the reign of ‘The Passion of the Christ’ which had held the top spot with £11.1m since 2004. Also read: Netizens think Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is a copy of 1999 Indian film 'Minsara Kanna'

‘Parasite’ came later in the UK than the other countries and was able to cash in on the Academy Awards buzz.

In overall global collections, the film made $257m (£197m).

Here is the list of UK's top 10 highest-grossing non-English language films:

1. Parasite: £11.5m*, released 2020

2. The Passion of the Christ: £11.1m, released 2004

3. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: £9.4m, released 2001

4. Amélie: £5m, released 2001

5. Apocalypto: £4.1m, released 2007

6. Hero: £3.8m, released 2004

7. House of Flying Daggers: £3.8m, released 2004

8. Life is Beautiful: £3.1m, released 1999

9. Volver: £2.9m, released 2006

10. The Motorcycle Diaries: £2.8m, released 2004

As for the Oscars 2020, the South Korean film made history as the first international film to win the best picture Oscar. It won four major Oscars in the categories of best director, best international film and best original screenplay. Also see: 'Parasite' stars Jo Yeo Jeong, Park So Dam, Choi Woo Shik in unseen Oscars photos