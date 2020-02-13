'Parasite' stars Jo Yeo Jeong, Park So Dam, Choi Woo Shik in unseen Oscars photos

It was an unforgettable night at the Oscars for ‘Parasite’ stars after the South Korean film dominated the prestigious awards night and took home the top big prizes -- Best Film, Best Director, Best International Film and Original Screenplay.

While most of us saw the director Bong Joon Ho as he giggled his way to the stage four times to pick up awards, we barely saw the stars of the film that are worth a mention too.

So, we have something on that front!

Stars of ‘Parasite’ took to Instagram to give a glimpse of what their evening looked like as their film became the most-talked-about that evening.

Actress Jo Yeo Jeong, who played the mother of the rich Park family in the film, took to Instagram to share many photos from the red carpet and the ceremony. Read 'Parasite' film review here.

Have a look: