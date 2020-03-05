Kumail Nanjiani to play the 'biggest Bollywood movie star' in Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Kumail Nanjiani has bagged the role of a lifetime, at least that’s how he describes it. During Deadline’s new Hollywood podcast, the actor-comedian said, “We were sent to Earth thousands of years ago to protect Earth from these monsters, the Deviants. A lot of it takes place in the present day. By this point, we’ve been on Earth for a long time. and my character, for instance, is like ‘OK we’re supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.'”

Talking about his role, Kumail said, “So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re supposed to keep quiet, and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star.”

He also added that the film will feature a Bollywood dance number. Kumail said, “I remember the first time I went to rehearsal, I walked into this gym and there were all these South Asian people. I was so moved immediately. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we went from none of us to so many in one scene!’ I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It’s really a workout. And you know, there’s like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there’s me!”

The MCU film will feature him alongside some of the biggest Hollywood stars like Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington. Also read: Marvel's film 'Eternals' set photos leaked featuring 'GoT' stars Richard Madden, Kit Harington

‘The Eternals’ is a multi-starrer cosmic superhero film that is about immortal alien beings.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao and is penned by Matthew K Firpo and Ryan Firpo. It is released on November 6, 2020.